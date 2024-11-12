DIPR Stages Nukkad Natak On 'Say No To Drugs' At Ghanta Ghar
Date
11/12/2024 7:09:24 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As part of its ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of the Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K, organized a captivating Nukkad Natak at the historic Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk.
The street play, titled“Say No to Drugs,” highlighted the devastating consequences of drug addiction through a compelling narrative and powerful performances. The talented artists showcased the physical, emotional, and social ill effects of drug abuse, resonating with the large gathering of people.
Pertinently DIPR's Cultural Unit Kashmir is committed to using creative platforms to educate and sensitize the public on critical social issues.
