Aspen Aerogels, Inc. To Present At The Barclays 15Th Annual Global Automotive And Mobility Tech Conference

Aspen will also participate in upcoming hosted by Craig-Hallum, Bernstein, and Janney

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen

Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN ) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in the fourth quarter of 2024: (i) Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Alpha Select Conference, (ii) Bernstein 3rd Annual Industrials Forum, (iii) Barclays 15th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference and (iv) Janney 2nd Annual Clean Energy Investment Symposium.

Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Alpha Select Conference / November 19, 2024 (New York, NY)

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer

& Treasurer and Neal Baranosky, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Alpha Select Conference, to be held at the Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

Bernstein 3rd Annual Industrials Forum / November 19, 2024 (New York, NY)

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer and Neal Baranosky, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate

Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Bernstein 3rd Annual Industrials Forum, to be held at the Westin New York Grand Central.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Bernstein representative.

Barclays 15th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference / November 20, 2024 (New York, NY)

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer

& Treasurer and Neal Baranosky, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Barclays 15th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, to be held at the Barclays Offices.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Ricardo C. Rodriguez, moderated by Dave Anderson, Barclays' Senior Research Analyst, Oilfield Services and Equipment. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. – 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. A live webcast and a replay of the Fireside Chat will be available here .

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Barclays representative.

Janney 2nd Annual Clean Energy Investment Symposium / December 5, 2024 (New Orleans, LA)

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer

& Treasurer and Neal Baranosky, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at the Janney 2nd Annual Clean Energy Investment Symposium, to be held at The Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life at Tulane University.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Janney representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility, and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

