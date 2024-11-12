Starfish App Secures Seed Funding At Multi-Million Dollar Valuation, Set To Transform Influencer Marketing Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thomas Rodberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Starfish

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Starfish, the groundbreaking mobile app marketplace that seamlessly connects brands with influencers, has successfully closed a seed funding round, reaching a multi-million dollar valuation. This infusion of capital will the company's mission to redefine influencer marketing by streamlining transactions and enhancing collaborations between brands and influencers. With this investment, Starfish is set to accelerate its development, further enabling brands to efficiently and reliably reach impactful social media audiences.Thomas Rodberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Starfish, emphasized the importance of this milestone: "This investment marks a pivotal moment for Starfish. It endorses our strategic vision to revolutionize the influencer marketing industry by creating a more simplified, transparent, and effective partnership landscape," he said. "With these funds, we will enhance our technological infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of brands and influencers alike, ensuring collaborations that are built on trust and measurable impact."The Starfish leadership team has been crucial in reaching this stage, including Jack Roberts, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder; Jack Jarrett, Vice President of Business Development; Xavier Driscoll, Vice President of Sales; and Phil Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing. Their collective knowledge is set to steer Starfish through its next growth phase.Additionally, Starfish has recently formed a strategic partnership with a leading talent agency, integrating a diverse roster of influencers with millions of followers onto its platform. This collaboration not only expands Starfish's reach but also cements its position as a top destination for brands seeking genuine influencer connections.

