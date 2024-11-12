SIG Expands Its SIG Neo Filling Machine Portfolio With The Global Launch Of SIG Neo Slimline 15 Aseptic During Gulfood Manufacturing

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Groundbreaking news: Catering to the industry's need for fast growth and flexible production



SIG, a leading packaging solutions provider, announced the expansion of its SIG Neo filling machine portfolio, featuring the world's fastest and most flexible aseptic carton filling machine for multi-serve formats. With the debut presentation of SIG Neo Slimline 15 Aseptic at Gulfood in Dubai, held from November 5-7, SIG launched another cutting-edge filling machine for multi-serve aseptic carton packs, capable of filling up to 15,000 SIG SlimlineBloc packs per hour – a 25% increase in output compared to SIG's standard filling machines for family-sized formats.

As food and beverage manufacturers face an increasing need for high output and flexibility, TCO-improved, and sustainable options, the SIG Neo technology platform offers groundbreaking solutions. The new SIG Neo Slimline 15 Aseptic machine not only accelerates production speed, but also maintains a compact footprint, making it an ideal solution for producers looking to increase capacity without costly facility expansions. In an industry where floor space is at a premium, flexibility and quality are essential and the total cost of ownership is a priority, SIG's ability to significantly boost output per square meter is a game-changer.

The SIG Neo technology represents a major leap forward in filling machine innovation. Designed to meet the evolving needs of the F&B sector, it enables manufacturers to seamlessly switch between 1L, 750mL and 500mL packaging volumes, products from multiple categories and packaging materials.

“With the SIG Neo platform, we're addressing key industry challenges,” said Christoph Wegener, Chief Markets Officer at SIG.“Our customers are seeking higher production capacity, improved efficiency, and the ability to adapt to changing consumer trends. The SIG Neo Slimline 15 Aseptic delivers uniquely on all these fronts. It offers the industry-leading waste rate of less than 0.5%, smart digitalization in operations, and up to 15% reduced Total Filling Costs compared to SIG's standard filling machines for multi-serve aseptic cartons. With this top-tier performance, we enable our customers to scale up their filling line capacity to up to 70 million packs per year. Of course, our SIG Neo filling machine portfolio is designed to run our SIG Terra suite of even lower carbon aseptic carton packaging materials.”

Additional features of the SIG Neo Slimline 15 Aseptic filling machine include the state-of-the-art SIG Neo HMI (Human-Machine Interface) for intuitive operation and to generate smart insights on the filling machine's performance. Added to this is SIG Neo Shield for enhanced sterile airflow and shielding during bottom sealing and pre-folding making it possible to remove up to 95% particles from the air, leading to top quality and extended production cycles. Furthermore, semi-automatic cleaning capabilities will be included on the SIG Neo platform providing superior cleaning results and shorter downtime.

Gavin Steiner, Chief Technology Officer at SIG:“As the food and beverage industry continues to evolve, SIG is setting a standard for fast, flexible, and sustainable filling technology. The SIG Neo Slimline 15 Aseptic is a testament to SIG's commitment to innovation, helping manufacturers achieve growth, efficiency, and quality like never before. This is particularly interesting for manufacturers who want to grow fast – even with limited space. I am proud of the SIG team, who have succeeded in developing a ground-breaking technology that meets the industry's need for rapid growth and flexible production.”

Going forward, SIG plans to bring these cutting-edge SIG Neo technology advancements to further aseptic carton filling machines for even more packaging formats in both its multi-serve and single-serve portfolio.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better – packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our

website .

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the

SIG blog .

Picture caption:

Photo: SIG

