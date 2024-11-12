How AI Is Shaping The Future Of Healthcare: Key Advances In Diagnostics And Precision Medicine - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- News Media)

FOR A MORE IN-DEPTH LOOK INTO AVANT TECHNOLOGIES (AVAI) AND THEIR ACCOMPLISHMENTS, PLEASE VISIT:

Other recent developments and happenings in the include:

Butterfly Network, (NYSE: BFLY), a digital company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound and intuitive software, recently announced that Butterfly iQ3TM, its third-generation handheld ultrasound device, was the recipient of the Best Medical Award at the 2024 Prix Galien USA Awards by the Galien Foundation -often regarded as the“Nobel Prize of Life Sciences,” and the highest accolade for healthcare research and development.





“Winning the Prix Galien Award for Best Medical Technology is an extraordinary testament to the hard work and dedication of our team that brought iQ3 to market this year,” said Joseph DeVivo, President, CEO, and Board Chairman of Butterfly Network .“Our Ultrasound-on-ChipTM technology harnesses the exponential advancements of Moore's Law, allowing us to deliver increasingly powerful and cost-effective imaging tools. By leveraging this innovation, we are democratizing ultrasound, enabling practitioners everywhere to make faster, more accurate decisions, and ultimately transforming patient care on a global scale.”





The prestigious recognition highlighted Butterfly's commitment to making ultrasound imaging more affordable, sustainable, and scalable through its pioneering Ultrasound-on-ChipTM technology.





Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a tech company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, recently announced publication of its study,“Actionable structural variant detection via RNA-NGS and DNA-NGS in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer ,” in JAMA Network Open . The study involved over 5,500 patients with advanced lung cancer and found that using both RNA- and DNA-based sequencing methods together helped detect more actionable genetic changes than DNA testing alone.





“This large study underscores the importance of using both RNA- and DNA-based comprehensive genomic profiling as a standard of care in advanced NSCLC, and more broadly in solid tumors,” said Halla Nimeiri, MD, Chief Development Officer at Tempus .“By integrating RNA and DNA sequencing, we can detect a wider range of actionable alterations that might otherwise go undetected by DNA testing alone. This combined approach enhances clinicians' ability to provide more personalized treatment options for patients.”





Within the publication, 8.8% of patients showed at least one key genetic variant linked to targeted treatments, such as ALK, RET, ROS1 fusions, or specific MET alterations. Using both RNA and DNA tests increased the detection rate of actionable variants by 15.3% and more than doubled the identification of rare genetic changes. These results suggest that combining RNA and DNA testing could improve genetic detection and help guide treatment choices.





GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC), a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, recently announced a strategic collaboration with DeepHealth, Inc. , a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly-owned subsidiary of and RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), to further the innovation, commercialization, and adoption of AI in imaging.





Together, the two companies aim to develop SmartTechnologyTM solutions that harness the transformative power of AI to address key challenges across the imaging value chain, including helping increase the efficiency of imaging interpretation and reporting, enabling collaboration across care teams, improving the clinical interpretation of images, and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.





“This new collaboration with DeepHealth harnesses our combined strengths to address critical challenges in healthcare today,” said Roland Rott, President and CEO of Imaging for GE HealthCare .“As we look to make more personalized, patient-centered breast care a reality – AI continues to show great promise in breast cancer screening from early detection and risk prediction, to reduced callbacks and more efficient workflows for breast imaging providers. We are excited to bring the power of imaging and AI together to elevate personalized breast care for those facing this difficult diagnosis.”





These new SmartTechnology solutions will seek to combine GE HealthCare's imaging expertise and scale, RadNet's deep experience in care delivery, and DeepHealth's AI-powered health informatics portfolio to elevate patient care through improved end-to-end clinical and operational workflows.





Source:

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

...

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.





USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.





This release contains“forward-loking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

...

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611









SOURCE USA News Group