Albertsons Companies' Southwest Division Awards Over $127,000 To Schools And Nonprofits During Store Grand Opening In Arizona


11/12/2024 2:00:46 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Southwest Division recently celebrated the grand opening of a new Safeway store in Peoria, Arizona. To welcome the newest location, the Safeway Foundation awarded over $127,000 to nearby schools and nonprofits in support of education and youth outreach programs. Peoria Mayor Jason Beck, Michael Houston, Safeway Store Director and members of the Peoria community attended the grand opening event.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .

