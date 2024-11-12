Albertsons Companies' Southwest Division Awards Over $127,000 To Schools And Nonprofits During Store Grand Opening In Arizona
Albertsons Companies' Southwest Division recently celebrated the grand opening of a new Safeway store in Peoria, Arizona. To welcome the newest location, the Safeway Foundation awarded over $127,000 to nearby schools
and nonprofits in support of education and youth outreach programs. Peoria Mayor Jason Beck, Michael Houston, Safeway Store Director and members of the Peoria community attended the grand opening event.
