Locked, SOC'd, And Ready To Roll - Porter Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 & HIPAA Certification

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter, the only dedicated to connecting members with the resources, services, products, and education they need to live their best lives at home, is proud to announce its achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 certification and HIPAA compliance attestation through Prescient. Reaching this milestone reaffirms our dedication to upholding the highest standards of data security and privacy in healthcare. We are dedicated to protecting our clients' information and ensuring full compliance with all regulatory requirements.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which is based on five trust service criteria: security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy, signifies Porter's dedication to rigorous data protection. Achieving both SOC 2 Type 2 certification and HIPAA compliance attestation underscores Porter's dedication to protecting the sensitive information of our Medicare Advantage, ACA, and Medicaid plan clients, as well as their members. These prestigious standards not only affirm our rigorous controls and security measures but also guarantee we maintain the highest levels of security and privacy.

These certifications ensure that the members we support receive the quality support they deserve in a secure environment. From our in-home care to our wraparound care coordination services, which begin before the visit and continue for 30 days afterward, our clients can trust our commitment to delivering the highest quality service while protecting their sensitive data.

"Data is the lifeblood of modern healthcare, and safeguarding it is crucial for any company operating today," said John Criswell, Founder and CEO of Porter. "We've seen the serious impact of data breaches across the industry, and we're deeply committed to creating an environment where our clients and their members never have to worry about their data, allowing them to focus solely on health and well-being."

Current and prospective clients can learn more about Porter's dedication to security practices and innovative healthcare solutions by visiting helloporter or joining us at the 24th Risk Adjustment Forum, held from November 17th to 19th in Louisville, Kentucky, where we will be moderating a panel discussion on the evolving landscape of member engagement alongside leaders from four major health plans.

About Porter

We combine the power of AI with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter's Care Guide team helps the member navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member's specific needs, and directs Porter's team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience.

Media Contact:

Neil Blanchard, neil@helloporter. com

