Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 35 0917


11/12/2024 10:46:41 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. November, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKB 35 0917
ISIN IS0000028249 IS0000035574
Additional issuance (nominal) 487,500,000 437,500,000
Settlement date 11/13/2024 11/13/2024
Total outstanding (nominal) 118,882,301,519 65,224,500,000

MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108877331


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

