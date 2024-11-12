Binance Super Meetup in Delhi: Empowering Connections and Driving Crypto Adoption

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Delhi, November 12, 2024: Binance is thrilled to announce its super meetup, which will take place on November 17, 2024, at the Pullman Hotel, Aerocity, in Delhi. This meetup, which is being exclusively organized for Binance’s vibrant and rapidly growing user community, reflects the company’s commitment to engaging directly with its user base, fostering a collaborative environment to shape the future of crypto.



In attendance will be top executives from Binance, including Rachel Conlan, Binance’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, Vishal Sacheendran, Head of Regional Markets. Bader Al Kalooti, Head of Growth and Operations for MENASAT and Kushal Manupati, Director of Growth Marketing.



To further elevate the experience, attendees will be treated to a special performance by one of India’s leading stand-up comedians, Ravi Gupta. His act promises to be a refreshing blend of humor and wit, and educational insights about the world of crypto, making for an entertaining and lively experience for Binance’s vibrant Indian community. By combining entertainment with education, Binance aims to make the world of crypto more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, helping to drive mass adoption and lower the barriers to entry in the digital asset space.



These user-focused activities highlight Binance’s commitment to lowering the barriers to entry in the crypto industry and accelerating mass adoption by making the experience both fun and accessible for everyone.



At a time when digital assets are revolutionizing the global financial landscape, Binance is dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap in the crypto space by creating awareness about the vast potential of crypto and the overall Web3 industry. Through initiatives like these, users can learn more about the future of crypto and blockchain in an enjoyable way, while gaining exclusive insights from Binance’s leadership, engaging with onsite activations, participating in exciting games and prizes, and networking with the vibrant Indian crypto community and fellow Binance users.



The Binance super meetup is poised to be more than just an event, it represents a move towards forming a more knowledgeable and interconnected crypto community.



Speaking on the event, Rachel Conlan, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Binance, said: “Our super meetup in Delhi reflects Binance’s strong commitment to India and its vibrant crypto community. India is a global leader in crypto adoption, showing huge potential in blockchain technology and digital assets. The energy and innovation from the Indian crypto community are inspiring, and we’re excited to connect directly to gain insights and work together. This event is all about building a shared vision for the future of crypto in India, fueled by collaboration and a shared drive for growth.”







