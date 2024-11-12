Unemployment in UK increases 4.3 percent in July-September

(MENAFN) The unemployment ratio in the UK rose 0.3 percentage units to 4.3 percent in the period from July to September on an annually basis, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) stated on Tuesday.



There are over 1.49 million unemployed individuals in the nation as of July-September, the ONS stated.



Market prediction for the exact same period was at 4.1 percent.



The employment rate remained steady at 74.8 percent, with a total of 33.3 million individuals employed nationwide.



The UK economic inactivity—individuals not working who have been looking for jobs during the past four weeks and/or are unable to begin work throughout the upcoming couple of weeks—ratio dropped to 21.8 percent, the ONS also noted.

