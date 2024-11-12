Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continues

(MENAFN) Israeli on Gaza have continued with devastating intensity, leaving dozens of Palestinians dead and many more on Day 403 of the offensive. According to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera, at least 39 Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling since the early hours of Monday.



The bombardments have hit multiple locations throughout the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Mawasi area, which houses thousands of displaced people west of Khan Yunis in the south, where eight Palestinians were killed. In addition, several others were injured by Israeli shelling at an internet café near Khan Yunis.



Israeli forces also carried out raids on the Tel al-Hawa district, southwest of Gaza City, and launched airstrikes on the industrial zone west of the city. In the Zeitoun neighborhood in the south, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Palestinian homes, contributing to the widespread destruction.



In northern Gaza, where a brutal blockade has been in place for over a month, the situation is increasingly dire. A Palestinian health official described the ongoing crisis at Kamal Adwan Hospital as a "daily nightmare" due to critical shortages of medical personnel and essential supplies. Hospital director Hossam Abu Safiya explained that medical staff are under tremendous pressure, prioritizing patients due to the scarcity of specialists and surgical equipment.



The siege on northern Gaza has prevented the entry of medical aid and personnel, compounding the humanitarian disaster. Abu Safiya noted that the hospital, already struggling under constant bombardment, is facing additional threats from Israeli drones, which have targeted the facility, creating panic among patients and their families, especially women and children.



On Monday, Israeli shelling hit the hospital’s reception and emergency entrance, injuring three medical staff members, one of whom was severely wounded and required intensive care.

MENAFN12112024000045015687ID1108876243