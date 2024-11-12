Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket To Surpass USD 8.13 Billion By 2032, Predicted CAGR Of 3.2%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

According to Polaris Market Research's latest analysis, the aftermarket for automotive cold-end exhausts is on a growth trajectory. The automotive cold-end exhaust aftermarket size was valued at USD 6.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 8.13 billion by 2032. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

What Are Automotive Cold-End Exhausts?

A cold-end exhaust is the part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps reduce harmful emissions before releasing them into the environment. It consists of several components, including an oxidation catalyst, a particulate filter, and a selective catalytic reduction system. The oxidation catalyst oxidizes harmful pollutants, whereas the particulate filter is responsible for capturing and trapping particulate matter. The selective catalytic reduction system uses a chemical reaction to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The automotive cold-end exhaust needs to balance several factors for efficient performance. It must fit within the vehicle's constraints and needs to adhere to the automobile's backpressure requirements. Also, the automotive cold-end exhaust must satisfy the automobile's sound quality targets. The rising emphasis on sustainability and growing environmental concerns have prompted the automobile industry to prioritize the reduction of vehicle emissions, thereby driving the automotive cold-end exhaust aftermarket demand.

Report Scope and Attributes