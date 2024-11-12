Hit-Boy Partners With Romplur To Transform Beatmakers Into Software Entrepreneurs, Creating New Revenue Streams For Music Creators Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grammy-Winning Producer Hit-Boy Launches Signature VST Plugin Suite and Contest for Creatives



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy , known for his work with musical icons such as Jay-Z, Nas, Beyoncé and Kanye West, has teamed up with Romplur , an innovative that allows producers to create their own VST plugins without coding expertise. Equipped with Adobe Photoshop-like coloring tools and a UI Marketplace inspired by the Shopify blueprint, Romplur offers ready-made plugin templates, knobs, and faders for seamless customization.

Hit-Boy launches innovative software for music creators worldwide.

This groundbreaking partnership aims to revolutionize the music production industry, empowering producers to not only create unique sounds but also unlock new revenue streams by turning them into instant software creators.

Through this collaboration, Hit-Boy is offering signature VST plugins - Hit-Boy Bass, Hit-Boy Keys, Hit-Boy Mallets , and Hit-Boy Pads -all powered by Romplur's advanced technology. These plugins are a demonstration of what producers can achieve using Romplur, showing the possibilities of plugin creation. They are available for instant download when users sign up for a 7-day free trial at .



"I've always been about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in music," says HitBoy . "With Romplur, we're giving producers the tools to turn their creative ideas into real software products. It's more than just making music-it's about creating a business, owning your sound, and opening up a new revenue stream."



A New Revenue Stream for Producers



The partnership between Hit-Boy and Romplur makes it possible for any music producer to transition from simply making music to becoming a software company almost overnight.



By using Romplur, producers can:





Design and customize their own VST plugins , tailored to their unique sound. Sell or distribute these plugins to other musicians and producers, opening a new revenue stream.

About Romplur



"We're thrilled to partner with Hit-Boy to give producers the chance to not just make music but to own their craft on a whole new level," said Evin Groves , Founder of Romplur. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering producers to become creators in every sense-turning their music skills into software products and revenue."



To explore the potential of Romplur and download Hit-Boy's exclusive VST plugins for free, sign up for the 7-day trial at .



