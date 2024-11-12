Amir Issues Order Appointing Chief Of Amiri Diwan
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Order No. (3) of 2024 appointing HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi as Chief of the Amiri Diwan.
The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
