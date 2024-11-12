Kuwait-Based Charity Opens Residential Village In Western Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namma charity opened on Monday a fully-equipped residential village in Yemen's western province of Hodeidah, a project it said was part of a national aid campaign for the impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation.

Expressing his gratitude for the aid, Hodeidah governor Al-Hassan Taher said such assistance meets the "dire humanitarian needs" of Yemeni families, many of whom are wallowing in sheer penury, the official underlined.

He hailed the project as a testament to Kuwait's "humanitarian devotion," saying the new village would be instrumental in improving living conditions for Yemenis at a time where unstable weather conditions have exacerbated their woes.

On the intricacies of the project, its chief architect Jamal Al-Fakiya said that the village comprises 50 residential units for as many families, while it also includes an adjacent school and mosque, in addition to other facilities that aim provide basic necessities to residents there, he added. (end)

