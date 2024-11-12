BIXOLON Showcases The Latest In Printing Technology Innovation At The Retail Show 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Showcasing the latest in POS, Label and Mobile Printing to the Polish market

Retail Show 2024 (20.11.2024 - 21.11.2024) - BIXOLON, the global of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers welcomes visitors onto stand #B07 at the Retail Show in Poland, where it will be putting its retail printing solutions through their paces with live print demonstrations throughout the show.

Key product highlights will include:

Eco Printing Initiatives – As retailers look for sustainable alternatives to their current technology practices, BIXOLON will be showcasing a range of eco-printing technologies, including the SRP-350plusV 3-inch (80mm) receipt printers with Visibility IntelligenceTM function for optimal print quality on Blue4est® and white receipt paper. While highlighting its extensive experience within Linerless labelling, by demonstrating its SRP-S300 series 3-inch (80mm) linerless and receipt printer. Plus the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated permanent Linerless desktop label printer and XM7 series 2-inch (58mm), 3-inch (80mm) and 4-inch (112mm) mobile Linerless and linered label printers which offer an eco-friendly label printing alternative to traditional and ecommerce retail.

Labelling Within Retail – BIXOLON will also be presenting a range of labelling technologies tailored to a variety of retail applications, including the XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm), the premium mobile RFID label printer with advanced features which is ideal for retail product tracking on the shop floor and throughout the supply chain. Alongside the direct thermal and thermal transfer printing with the XD3-40 and XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) Desktop label printer series which are idea for general click and collect and online order shipping labelling, plus the SLP-DX220 2-inch slimline label and wristband printer.

Kiosk – As the retail kiosk market continues to grow, BIXOLON will be demonstrating the BK3-31 3-inch (80mm) receipt kiosk printers. Alongside BK5-31 3-inch (80mm) label and ticket kiosk mechanism which all offer flexible mounting options for custom build kiosk solutions for applications such as self-service and click and collect.

“The Polish retail market has seen exorbitant growth in recent years,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“BIXOLON sees many opportunities within this prosperous market and finds the Retail Show to be the perfect opportunity to showcase its extensive range of leading print technologies which can be integrated into all aspects of the retail experience.”

