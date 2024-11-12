Brighton College Dubai Triumphs At BSME Golf Championship, Securing First-Ever Team Gold

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 12th November 2024: Brighton College Dubai proudly celebrated its historic first-ever team in any at the 8th British of the Middle East (BSME) Championship, held on 5th November at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

The winning team-comprising Riccardo Bianchi, Oliver Timlin, Ralif Nuretdinov, Samaira Choudry, Arthur Wilson, Wilf Clewlow, Thomas Wylie, Harry O'Brien, Isaac Epringham, Gianluca Vetere, George Wylie and Jameel Choudry-displayed impressive skill and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Highlights included George Wylie's title as Net Champion, Samaira Choudry's second place in net and third in gross competitions, and top-10 finishes by Wilf Clewlow (gross Category B) and Riccardo Bianchi (gross category). Both Isaac Epringham and Thomas Wylie secured top-10 placements in the net competition.

Ian Overton, Teacher of Physical Education at Brighton College Dubai, praised the team's unity and commitment: 'The spirit and togetherness of this team, their performance, and their attitude truly epitomise everything that Brighton College stands for.'