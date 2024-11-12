Welcome To LYMA's Black Friday!
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Discover LYMA's world-class anti-ageing innovations, which include the celebrity-favourite, LYMA Laser, highly-active LYMA Skincare and powerful, high-grade nutraceutical the LYMA Supplement.
LYMA Power System 30% off
Laser Starter Kit + Skincare Starter Kit + Supplement Starter Kit was £2,558.35, NOW £1,790.85, save £767
LYMA Skin System 30% off
Laser Starter Kit + Oxygen Mist & Glide + Skincare Starter Kit
was £2,369, NOW £1,658.30
save £710
LYMA Skincare Starter kit 20% off
was £495, NOW £396
save £99
LYMA Laser Starter kit 20% off
was £1,999, NOW £1.599.20
save £399
LYMA Supplement Starter kit 20% off
was £199, NOW £159.20
save £39
