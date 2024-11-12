عربي


Welcome To LYMA's Black Friday!


11/12/2024 5:07:09 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Discover LYMA's world-class anti-ageing innovations, which include the celebrity-favourite, LYMA Laser, highly-active LYMA Skincare and powerful, high-grade nutraceutical the LYMA Supplement.

LYMA Power System 30% off

Laser Starter Kit + Skincare Starter Kit + Supplement Starter Kit was £2,558.35, NOW £1,790.85, save £767

LYMA Skin System 30% off Laser Starter Kit + Oxygen Mist & Glide + Skincare Starter Kit was £2,369, NOW £1,658.30 save £710 LYMA Skincare Starter kit 20% off was £495, NOW £396 save £99 LYMA Laser Starter kit 20% off was £1,999, NOW £1.599.20 save £399 LYMA Supplement Starter kit 20% off was £199, NOW £159.20 save £39


Dubai PR Network

