US Spends Over $14 Billion On Afghan Evacuation And Resettlement: SIGAR

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) announced that the United States has spent over $14 billion in the past three years on relocating and resettling Afghans in the U.S.

The Washington Times reported on Sunday, November 10, that this $14 billion was allocated to evacuation flights and resettlement programs for Afghan refugees in the United States.

According to the report, since the regained control on August 2021, the U.S. has not only spent billions on evacuation and resettlement but also sent over $3 billion to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

John Sopko, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, told the newspaper that“the United States remains the largest donor to the Afghan people.”

Sopko noted that while Afghanistan continues to need humanitarian aid, what he described as“harassment of aid groups” has led to the shutdown of over 80 humanitarian operations in the country.

The U.S. continues to play a major role in supporting Afghan refugees and providing humanitarian assistance, even as challenges persist within Afghanistan under Taliban control.

Ongoing obstacles in delivering aid to Afghanistan highlight the complex relationship between the U.S. and the Taliban, raising concerns over the sustainability of humanitarian efforts in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram