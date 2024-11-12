Bafetimbi Gomis announces retirement from professional football at 39

(MENAFN) Bafetimbi Gomis, the former France international striker, has officially announced his retirement from professional at the age of 39. The decision came after much reflection, with Gomis admitting that it was not easy to step away from the game. In an interview with DAZN, a British sports streaming platform, he shared, “My heart is still there, and football will continue to flow through my veins.” While he is closing this chapter of his playing career, Gomis confirmed that he plans to remain involved in football through other projects.



Gomis began his professional career in 2004 with Saint-Etienne, before moving on to play for several clubs throughout his career, including Troyes, Olympique Lyon, Swansea City, Olympique Marseille, Galatasaray, Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, and Kawasaki Frontale in Japan. He enjoyed significant success, particularly with Galatasaray, where he won two Turkish Super Lig titles in 2018 and 2023. Additionally, Gomis was the league’s top scorer in the 2017-18 season, netting 29 goals in the Turkish top-flight division.



Over the course of his career, Gomis made 12 appearances for the French national team, scoring three goals. He was known for his physical style of play and ability to find the back of the net. Throughout his extensive career, he scored a total of 353 goals in 785 matches, solidifying his legacy as one of the prominent strikers of his generation.



Although his playing days have come to an end, Gomis's contribution to football remains significant, and he is now looking forward to new opportunities within the sport. His retirement marks the conclusion of a successful career that spanned nearly two decades, during which he achieved numerous accolades and became a respected figure in European and international football.

