HMC Expands Gastroenterology Services With Evening Clinics, Saturday Procedures At Ambulatory Care Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a continued effort to improve access to care for patients, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is expanding its gastroenterology services by launching 14 evening clinics per week at the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) and introducing a dedicated Saturday procedure day for endoscopy services. This initiative is part of HMC's ongoing strategy to increase access to medical services and ensure patients are seen as quickly as possible.

Beginning on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the new evening clinics will operate every Sunday and Wednesday from 3.30pm to 7.30pm, offering appointments for more than 80 additional patients per day.

To improve access to endoscopy services, a dedicated procedure day has been launched at the ACC every Saturday, from 7am to 3pm, starting from November 2, with eight rooms and a daily capacity of 50 to 60 patients.

Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute at HMC

Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute at HMC, emphasized the impact of these enhancements:“We have been working diligently to streamline the patient appointment booking process and ensure fast access to care. By offering evening clinics and a dedicated Saturday procedure day, we are making it easier for patients to receive the care they need without delay. This is a vital step in improving patient satisfaction and overall healthcare outcomes.”

This latest expansion follows a series of initiatives aimed at improving patient care and access. Since May 2023, HMC has opened several new evening clinics across its facilities, providing patients with more flexibility and convenience when scheduling appointments. These efforts reflect HMC's commitment to ensuring that high-quality healthcare is accessible to all.

Dr. Khalid Al Ejji, Senior Consultant and Acting Head of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Division at HMC, highlighted the significance of this expansion:“By providing these additional services during evenings and weekends, we are ensuring that our patients receive timely, high-quality care that fits their schedules.”

Patients are encouraged to take advantage of HMC's Nesma'ak customer service helpline, available 24/7 at 16060. Through this service, patients can manage their appointments at HMC facilities, whether by changing, or canceling upcoming visits.