(MENAFN) Russia’s foreign trade surplus rose by 11.5 percent in the initial nine months of the current year compared to the exact same period of the previous year, arriving at USD114.9 billion.



Throughout these nine months, Russia’s shipments rose by 0.41 percent compared to the exact period of last year to USD316.2 billion, whereas imports dropped by 5.2 percent to USD203.3 billion, based on the Central of Russia.



The nation’s shipments to European nations dropped by 23.3 percent to USD50.1 billion, whereas imports from these nations decreased 8.75 percent to USD54.2 billion.



Russia’s shipments to Asia surged by 6.4 percent to USD240.3 billion, whereas imports from nations in the area fell by 3.14 percent to USD135.6 billion.



Russia’s foreign trade surplus dropped by 58.5 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year to USD140 billion.

