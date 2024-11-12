Dev Diwali 2024: Pradosh Kaal Muhurat, Rituals To Worship Lord Shiva, Deep Daan In Varanasi, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepavali, is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm and devotion, it falls on the Purnima Tithi in the month of Kartik. This year, Dev Diwali will be celebrated on November 15, 2024. The festival is particularly significant in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where millions of devotees gather to mark the occasion.

Dev Diwali 2024: Key Dates and Timings

Purnima Tithi Begins: November 15, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends: November 16, 2024

Pradosh Kaal Dev Deepavali Muhurat: November 15, 2024 – 5:10 PM to 7:47 PM

Significance of Dev Diwali

Dev Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur, a day of spiritual significance and divine triumph. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on this sacred day, all the gods and goddesses descended to Earth, gathering in the holy city of Varanasi to honour Lord Shiva's victory. The festival marks a time when the divine energy is said to be at its peak, making it one of the most revered occasions in the Hindu calendar.

In Varanasi, the city is illuminated with lakhs of diyas (oil lamps), as people decorate their homes, streets, and temples with lights. This creates a spectacular sight, with the Ganga Ghats becoming the centre of celebrations. The festival is especially significant in Varanasi, where thousands of devotees flock to the ghats, perform prayers, and offer deep daan (lamp offerings) into the river, creating an ethereal and spiritually charged atmosphere.

Dev Diwali 2024: Rituals and Celebrations

Dev Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, a day regarded as one of the holiest for performing various puja rituals. Devotees engage in a range of spiritual activities, including taking a holy dip in the Ganga River, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu for prosperity, and fasting to mark the occasion.



It is also a time to honour Lord Shiva for his triumph over Tripurasur. People light diyas, perform pujas, and take part in rituals that symbolise the removal of darkness and the ushering in of light and wisdom.

The city of Varanasi sees an influx of pilgrims who take part in the celebrations, including the famous Deep Daan ceremony. Here, devotees light thousands of diyas and float them on the river, creating a mesmerising scene of lights reflecting on the water. The festival serves as a reminder of the eternal victory of good over evil and the importance of faith, devotion, and spirituality.

The Pradosh Kaal Dev Deepavali Muhurat on November 15, from 5:10 PM to 7:47 PM, is considered the most auspicious time to perform prayers and rituals, particularly for those observing the fast and taking part in the Deep Daan.

Why Varanasi is the Heart of Dev Diwali

While Dev Diwali is celebrated across India, Varanasi stands out as the epicentre of the festivities. The city's connection to Lord Shiva, combined with its spiritual heritage, makes it the most significant location for Dev Diwali. The grandeur of the Ganga ghats and the sight of thousands of lights floating on the river create an atmosphere that is unmatched anywhere else in the country.

Every year, millions of pilgrims, along with locals, participate in the spiritual rituals, transforming Varanasi into a divine spectacle. The day is marked by prayers, celebrations, and a sense of collective reverence for the divine.

Celebrate the Spirit of Dev Diwali

Dev Diwali is a time for spiritual renewal, faith, and the celebration of divine victories. Whether you're in Varanasi or elsewhere, the day offers an opportunity for devotion, reflection, and participation in the grand traditions that bind the Hindu community across the globe. With millions of diyas lighting up the night and prayers echoing through the air, Dev Diwali remains one of the most cherished festivals in Hindu culture.