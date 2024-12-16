Two-Day Holiday For Financial Institutions

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Banks, insurance companies and other institutions will remain closed on December 18 and 19, on the occasion of Qatar National Day, QCB announced Sunday. “All financial institutions will resume work on Sunday, December 22,” Qatar Central said. December 20 and 21 are weekend holidays for financial institutions in the country.

