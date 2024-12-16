عربي


Two-Day Holiday For Financial Institutions

12/16/2024 2:01:36 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions will remain closed on December 18 and 19, on the occasion of Qatar National Day, QCB announced Sunday.
“All financial institutions will resume work on Sunday, December 22,” Qatar Central bank said. December 20 and 21 are weekend holidays for financial institutions in the country.

Gulf Times

