Two-Day Holiday For Financial Institutions
Date
12/16/2024 2:01:36 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions will remain closed on December 18 and 19, on the occasion of Qatar National Day, QCB announced Sunday.
“All financial institutions will resume work on Sunday, December 22,” Qatar Central bank said. December 20 and 21 are weekend holidays for financial institutions in the country.
MENAFN16122024000067011011ID1108998723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.