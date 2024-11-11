Global Information Services Market Set For 6.8% Growth, Reaching $219.97 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Information Services Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Information Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The information services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, projected to increase from $158.41 billion in 2023 to $169.11 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as globalization, the regulatory environment, the rise of e-commerce, the mobile revolution, and an explosion of content.

How Big Is the Global Information Services Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The information services market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the next few years, expected to reach $219.97 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the rise of remote work and collaboration tools, sustainable information practices, the demand for personalized user experiences, regulatory changes regarding data privacy, and concerns over cybersecurity.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Information Services Market?

The growing demand for IT services is expected to drive the expansion of the information services market in the coming years. IT services involve leveraging business and technological expertise to assist companies in creating, managing, optimizing, and accessing information and business processes. These services monitor networks, web traffic, and other internet-connected devices. Such monitoring enables IT personnel to track access to company information, identify any technology that needs repairs, and determine whether systems require software upgrades or adjustments.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Information Services Market Share ?

Key players in the information services market include Wipro, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Salesforce Inc., Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Fiserv Inc., RELX plc, News Corporation, Thomson Reuters, Gartner Inc., Equifax Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Epsilon Data Management LLC,

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Information Services Market Size ?

Leading companies in the information services market are concentrating on strategic collaborations, exemplified by News Corp.'s partnership with Google LLC to enhance their offerings for existing consumers. Under a multi-year agreement, Google has committed to paying for content from news outlets worldwide, with a particular focus on the Wall Street Journal, the Times, and the Australian.

How Is the Global Information Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: News Syndicates, Libraries And Archives, All Other Information Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

3) By End-User: B2B, B2C

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Information Services Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Information Services Market?

Information systems refer to a cohesive collection of components designed to capture, process, store, and disseminate various types of data for users to access and utilize.

The Information Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

Market size data for both historical and future periods

Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Information Services Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Information Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into information services market size, information services market drivers and trends, information services competitors' revenues, and information services market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

