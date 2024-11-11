Rising Health Awareness Driving Demand For Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market Forecast To Grow At 4.1% CAGR By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing demand for pure, unprocessed food, along with the ability to optimize operations in food companies, among other factors, is anticipated to drive the growth of the custom dry ingredients blend share during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights research, the custom dry ingredients blends market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period. By 2033, the market value is expected to reach an impressive USD 1.65 billion, with the market valued at approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2023. This upward trajectory is driven by increasing demand across various end-user industries, particularly in the food and beverage, nutrition, and pharmaceutical sectors.



The key players in the market are increasingly focusing on the development of tailored ingredient solutions that can meet the specific needs of consumers, such as allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based products. Custom blends are also gaining popularity due to their ability to offer clean label solutions, which are a significant factor influencing the purchasing decisions of today's consumers. Additionally, customization in blends allows for better formulation and nutrient density, which is highly sought after in functional foods and dietary supplements .

Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market: Growth and Trends

The Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market is witnessing steady growth as industries across food, beverage, and nutrition sectors increasingly rely on specialized ingredient combinations tailored to specific applications. Custom dry ingredient blends allow manufacturers to create highly customized products, from food additives and seasonings to functional blends used in nutraceuticals and sports nutrition. The market has gained significant traction due to its ability to meet consumer demand for personalized and convenient products, improving flavor, nutritional content, and texture while offering cost-effective solutions to producers.

As consumers become more health-conscious and demand for clean-label, organic, and specialized foods continues to rise, the custom dry ingredients blends market is expected to see sustained growth. The versatility of these blends enables manufacturers to innovate and differentiate their offerings across various categories, including ready-to-eat meals, bakery products, beverages, and dietary supplements. Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as automation in ingredient blending and precise formulation techniques, are enhancing the quality and efficiency of custom blends, further fueling market growth.

"The custom dry ingredients blends market is on a steady growth path, driven by consumers' increasing preference for personalized nutrition and clean-label products. With advancements in blending technology, manufacturers are able to meet specific dietary needs and enhance product quality, setting the stage for sustainable growth and innovation across food, beverage, and nutraceutical sectors," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways of the Market



The custom dry ingredients blends market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

By 2033, the market value is projected to increase to USD 1.65 billion.

The market value in 2023 is estimated at USD 1.12 billion.

Food & beverage, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals are the primary end-use sectors driving demand.

Advancements in blending technology are expected to boost efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness of custom blends.

Rising consumer preference for personalized nutrition, health-conscious products, and clean-label solutions is fueling market growth. Increased demand for specialized dietary needs, such as vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-free products, is creating new opportunities in the market.



Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market.png

Growth Drivers

The Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market is poised for growth due to several factors that contribute to its expanding potential:



Rising Consumer Demand for Personalization : With a growing emphasis on health, wellness, and personalized nutrition, consumers are increasingly seeking products that cater to their specific dietary needs, such as gluten-free, vegan, or allergen-free options. Custom dry ingredients blends allow manufacturers to meet these diverse demands by providing tailored solutions.

Innovation in Food and Beverage Products : The food and beverage industry is increasingly looking for ways to create novel products that stand out in the competitive market. Custom dry ingredient blends enable product developers to craft unique flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles, giving companies a competitive edge in consumer-driven markets.

Advancements in Blending Technology : Continuous technological improvements in blending machinery and formulations allow for more precise and consistent product development. This leads to higher-quality ingredients, better cost control, and more efficient production processes, all of which support market expansion.

Health and Wellness Trends : A growing focus on functional foods and beverages, which provide added health benefits beyond basic nutrition, is contributing to the rise in demand for custom dry ingredients blends. Ingredients that cater to weight management, immunity boosting, and cognitive function are increasingly being incorporated into custom blends, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

Clean-Label Movement : Consumers are gravitating toward clean-label products that are free from artificial additives and preservatives. Custom dry ingredient blends provide a solution to this demand by offering simple, natural ingredients that can be transparently listed on labels, boosting consumer trust and appeal.

Evolving Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements Market : Custom blends are essential in creating specialized formulas for the growing nutraceuticals and dietary supplements sector, where personalization and functionality are key. The demand for protein powders, vitamins, and functional beverages is rising, further driving the need for custom dry ingredient blends. Sustainability and Cost Efficiency : Custom blends help manufacturers reduce waste and optimize the use of raw materials, supporting sustainability initiatives while maintaining cost-effectiveness. These blends can also lead to higher margins due to their ability to cater to niche markets that demand high-quality, specialized products.



Uncover all the data-grab the full report today.

Competitive Landscape in the Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market

Key players in the custom dry ingredients blends market are concentrating on broadening their product offerings and delivering comprehensive services, including blend formulation, production, packaging, and distribution. Many of these companies have established a solid client base and are increasingly relying on mergers and acquisitions as a growth strategy. Strategic partnerships are also pivotal for expanding their geographic reach.

Significant developments in the custom dry ingredients blend sector include:



February 2023 : ABS Food Ingredients launched a new line of vegan and gluten-free blends, catering to the growing demand for plant-based options.

March 2023 : JES Foods, a leading producer of specialized dry ingredient mixes, acquired Blendex Company to strengthen its product portfolio.

April 2022 : Danone entered a strategic partnership with CCU for its water business in Argentina, aimed at enhancing their beverage offerings and fostering deeper collaboration. February 2022 : Nestlé SA unveiled the Nestlé Institute of Agricultural Sciences, a new lab dedicated to achieving net-zero goals and advancing a regenerative food system.

Key Players in the Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market



Danone S.A.

Total Nutrition

Natural Factors

Jarrow Formulas

NOVA probiotics

PharmaCare Laboratories

JES Foods

Lifeway Foods

Nestle SA

The Clorox Company

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. Dr. WILLMAR SCHWABE Group

Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Services Market by Category

By End Use Application:



Sauce Mixes

Seasoning Blends/Mix

Soups & Bouillons Mixes

Salad Dressing Spice Mixes

Bakery Mixes



Bread/Batter Mixes



Cake Mixes



Pancakes (Hotcakes) Mixes



Pastry Mixes



Muffins Mixes



Donuts Mixes



Brownie Mixes

Cookie Mixes

Cereal Mixes

Drink Mixes

Meat and Meat Products Mixes

Drehydrated Fruit/Vegetable Mixes

Blended Flours Food Service Industry



By Nature:



Organic Conventional

By Form:



Flake

Flour

Bran Whole Form

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



French Translation

Selon une étude de Future Market Insights, le marché des mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 4,1 % au cours de la période de prévision. D'ici 2033, la valeur du marché devrait atteindre le chiffre impressionnant de 1,65 milliard USD, le marché étant évalué à environ 1,12 milliard USD en 2023. Cette trajectoire ascendante est alimentée par une demande croissante dans diverses industries d'utilisateurs finaux, en particulier dans les secteurs de l'alimentation et des boissons, de la nutrition et de la pharmacie.

Les principaux acteurs du marché se concentrent de plus en plus sur le développement de solutions d'ingrédients sur mesure capables de répondre aux besoins spécifiques des consommateurs, tels que les produits sans allergènes, sans gluten, végétaliens et à base de plantes. Les mélanges personnalisés gagnent également en popularité en raison de leur capacité à offrir des solutions clean label, qui constituent un facteur important influençant les décisions d'achat des consommateurs d'aujourd'hui. De plus, la personnalisation des mélanges permet une meilleure formulation et une meilleure densité nutritionnelle, ce qui est très recherché dans les aliments fonctionnels et les compléments alimentaires.

Marché des mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés : croissance et tendances

Le marché des mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés connaît une croissance constante, car les industries des secteurs de l'alimentation, des boissons et de la nutrition s'appuient de plus en plus sur des combinaisons d'ingrédients spécialisés adaptées à des applications spécifiques. Les mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés permettent aux fabricants de créer des produits hautement personnalisés, des additifs alimentaires et des assaisonnements aux mélanges fonctionnels utilisés dans les produits nutraceutiques et la nutrition sportive. Le marché a gagné en popularité en raison de sa capacité à répondre à la demande des consommateurs pour des produits personnalisés et pratiques, améliorant la saveur, le contenu nutritionnel et la texture tout en offrant des solutions rentables aux producteurs.

Les consommateurs étant de plus en plus soucieux de leur santé et la demande en aliments biologiques, spécialisés et de marque propre ne cessant d'augmenter, le marché des mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés devrait connaître une croissance soutenue. La polyvalence de ces mélanges permet aux fabricants d'innover et de différencier leurs offres dans diverses catégories, notamment les plats préparés, les produits de boulangerie, les boissons et les compléments alimentaires. En outre, les progrès technologiques, tels que l'automatisation du mélange des ingrédients et les techniques de formulation précises, améliorent la qualité et l'efficacité des mélanges personnalisés, alimentant ainsi davantage la croissance du marché.

Principaux points à retenir du marché



Le marché des mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,1 % au cours de la période de prévision.

D'ici 2033, la valeur marchande devrait augmenter à 1,65 milliard USD.

La valeur marchande en 2023 est estimée à 1,12 milliard USD.

L'alimentation et les boissons, les produits nutraceutiques et les produits pharmaceutiques sont les principaux secteurs d'utilisation finale qui stimulent la demande.

Les progrès de la technologie de mélange devraient améliorer l'efficacité, la précision et la rentabilité des mélanges personnalisés.

La préférence croissante des consommateurs pour une nutrition personnalisée, des produits soucieux de leur santé et des solutions (( clean label )) alimente la croissance du marché. La demande croissante de produits diététiques spécialisés, tels que les produits végétaliens, sans gluten et sans allergènes, crée de nouvelles opportunités sur le marché.



Moteurs de croissance

Le marché des mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés est sur le point de croître en raison de plusieurs facteurs qui contribuent à son potentiel d'expansion :



Demande croissante des consommateurs en matière de personnalisation : l'accent étant mis de plus en plus sur la santé, le bien-être et la nutrition personnalisée, les consommateurs recherchent de plus en plus de produits qui répondent à leurs besoins alimentaires spécifiques, tels que des options sans gluten, végétaliennes ou sans allergènes. Les mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés permettent aux fabricants de répondre à ces diverses demandes en fournissant des solutions sur mesure.

Innovation dans les produits alimentaires et les boissons : L'industrie agroalimentaire cherche de plus en plus de moyens de créer des produits innovants qui se démarquent sur un marché concurrentiel. Les mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés permettent aux développeurs de produits de créer des saveurs, des textures et des profils nutritionnels uniques, offrant ainsi aux entreprises un avantage concurrentiel sur les marchés axés sur le consommateur.

Advancements in Blending Technology : Continuous technological improvements in blending machinery and formulations allow for more precise and consistent product development. This leads to higher-quality ingredients, better cost control, and more efficient production processes, all of which support market expansion.

Health and Wellness Trends : A growing focus on functional foods and beverages, which provide added health benefits beyond basic nutrition, is contributing to the rise in demand for custom dry ingredients blends. Ingredients that cater to weight management, immunity boosting, and cognitive function are increasingly being incorporated into custom blends, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

Clean-Label Movement : Consumers are gravitating toward clean-label products that are free from artificial additives and preservatives. Custom dry ingredient blends provide a solution to this demand by offering simple, natural ingredients that can be transparently listed on labels, boosting consumer trust and appeal.

Evolving Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements Market : Custom blends are essential in creating specialized formulas for the growing nutraceuticals and dietary supplements sector, where personalization and functionality are key. The demand for protein powders, vitamins, and functional beverages is rising, further driving the need for custom dry ingredient blends. Sustainability and Cost Efficiency : Custom blends help manufacturers reduce waste and optimize the use of raw materials, supporting sustainability initiatives while maintaining cost-effectiveness. These blends can also lead to higher margins due to their ability to cater to niche markets that demand high-quality, specialized products.



Competitive Landscape in the Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market

Key players in the custom dry ingredients blends market are concentrating on broadening their product offerings and delivering comprehensive services, including blend formulation, production, packaging, and distribution. Many of these companies have established a solid client base and are increasingly relying on mergers and acquisitions as a growth strategy. Strategic partnerships are also pivotal for expanding their geographic reach.

Significant developments in the custom dry ingredients blend sector include:



February 2023 : ABS Food Ingredients launched a new line of vegan and gluten-free blends, catering to the growing demand for plant-based options.

March 2023 : JES Foods, a leading producer of specialized dry ingredient mixes, acquired Blendex Company to strengthen its product portfolio.

Avril 2022 : Danone a conclu un partenariat stratégique avec CCU pour son activité eau en Argentine, visant à améliorer son offre de boissons et à favoriser une collaboration plus approfondie. Février 2022 : Nestlé SA a inauguré le Nestlé Institute of Agricultural Sciences, un nouveau laboratoire dédié à l'atteinte d'objectifs de zéro émission nette et à la promotion d'un système alimentaire régénératif.

Principaux acteurs du marché des mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés



Danone SA

Nutrition totale

Facteurs naturels

Formules de Jarrow

Probiotiques NOVA

Laboratoires PharmaCare

Aliments JES

Aliments Lifeway

Nestlé SA

La société Clorox

Église et Dwight Co. Inc. Dr. Groupe WILLMAR SCHWABE

Marché des services de mélanges d'ingrédients secs personnalisés par catégorie

Par application d'utilisation finale :



Mélanges de sauces

Mélanges d'assaisonnements

Soups & Bouillons Mixes

Mélanges d'épices pour vinaigrette

Mélanges pour boulangerie



Mélanges pour pain et pâte à frire



Mélanges à gâteaux



Mélanges pour crêpes (hotcakes)



Mélanges pour pâtisserie



Mélanges pour muffins



Mélanges pour beignets



Mélanges pour brownies

Mélanges à biscuits

Mélanges de céréales

Mélanges pour boissons

Mélanges de viandes et de produits carnés

Mélanges de fruits et légumes déshydratés

Mélanges de farines Secteur de la restauration



Par nature:



Organique Conventionnel

Par formulaire :



Flocon

Farine

Son Forme entière

Par région :



Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe

Asie-Pacifique Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

