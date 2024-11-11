Textile Minister Giriraj Singh Graced The NIFT Convocation Ceremony & Awarded Degrees To NIFT Graduates

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 11 November 2024: National Institute of (NIFT) conducted the Convocation Ceremony at Bharat Mandapam for its 2023-24 graduating batch. The joint convocation included students from four NIFT campuses, namely NIFT Delhi, NIFT Raebareli, NIFT Kangra and NIFT Panchkula. Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Minster of Textiles conferred degrees to a total of 810 students of various Undergraduate & Post programmes of design, management and technology. Four PhD students also received their doctorate degrees in the ceremony.



Speaking in the ceremony, Textile Minister Shri Giriraj Singh exhorted the nascent graduate to enter into Startup ensemble and be part of the India's unicorn ecosystem. The HMOT emphasized the compelling need to incorporate AI and Blockchain technology to the syllabus of all 19 NIFTs. The minister added that India is marching towards Vikshit Bharat and the fresh graduates from NIFT to be job givers than job seekers within next 4 to 5 years. Hon'ble Minister of Textiles congratulated all the graduating students and gave them a vision to build Brand India by reinforcing the glory of the country in the field of textiles. HMOT distributed awards in three categories– Best academic performance, Extraordinary service and Student of the year.



NIFT, established in 1986 and now operating 19 campuses across India, is widely recognized for its excellence in fashion education, with programs that prepare students for leadership roles in the fashion and apparel sectors. Over 80% of the NIFT students who graduated in 2024 have already secured jobs through campus placements with top package of Rs. 18 Lacs.



The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary (Textiles), Shri Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary (Textiles) and Ms. Tanu Kashyap, Director General NIFT. The campus directors of all four campuses were also present. These graduates will now join the industry in various roles, several of whom will be future entrepreneurs.



NIFT Delhi has earned global acclaim, ranking 10th amongst the fashion institutions worldwide by CEO World Magazine 2024 and maintaining its top spot as India's No. 1 fashion institute. All the participating campuses have excelled in various fields. NIFT Delhi designed combat uniforms for the Indian Army, the Supreme Court of India and Rashtrapati Bhawan.



NIFT Raebareli students gained international recognition winning awards at New Zealand's World of Wearable Art competition and securing first place in the“Box Packaging of Commemorative Coins” contest by the Government of India.



NIFT Kangra focused on sustainability attracting over 600 submissions worldwide in International Conference, a UNDP project empowering 160 women artisans, and the“Mend in Public” initiative with Fashion Revolution, positioning the campus as a hub for eco-conscious education.



NIFT Panchkula is a GRIHA-rated green campus and was received the Outstanding Concrete Structure Award by the Aditya Birla Group.





