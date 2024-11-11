Russians Strikes Kharkiv With Missiles Targeting Two Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an air raid alert in Kharkiv, explosions were heard as Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city.

This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Please be cautious - there may be repeated strikes on the city," Terekhov wrote.

Shortly after, the mayor provided an update , confirming that the enemy had struck two districts - Khholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi.

"At this moment, there is no information about casualties. Relevant services are currently inspecting the impact sites," he added.

Preliminary information from the mayor indicates that the strikes on the city involved a ballistic missile and a hybrid Hrom-1E missile.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had informed about the launch of guided aerial bombs by the Russian forces targeting Sumy and Kharkiv.

Air raid alerts have been declared in several regions, including Kharkiv.