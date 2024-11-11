American IRA Announces Back-To-Back Live Events: Empowering Investors With Expert Insights And Networking Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American IRA is hosting live virtual events designed for investors, featuring finance experts and an exclusive networking opportunity for women investors.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- November 2024 Kicking off the week, American IRA's series will feature presentations from leaders Dale Tweedy, Roland Charles, and a special All Women Investor's Roundtable to close out the week. Each session will offer expert guidance on strategies and opportunities for leveraging a self-directed IRA (SDIRA) for growth.Event Details:Title: PT 1 Webinar Series Presents – Dale Tweedy, APEX MHP FUNDDate: Tuesday, November 12, 2024Time: 12:00pm ESTLocation: Virtual via ZoomDale Tweedy from APEX MHP FUND will discuss the opportunities in mobile home park investing, sharing his expertise on how SDIRAs can be used to fund such ventures, offering a unique approach for long-term, profitable investments.Title: PT 2 Webinar Series Presents – Roland Charles, PMI JCM Realty GroupDate: Wednesday, November 13, 2024Time: 12:00pm ESTLocation: Virtual via ZoomRoland Charles, founder of PMI JCM Realty Group, will dive into real estate investment strategies through the lens of property management, emphasizing how investors can use SDIRAs to maximize returns and streamline property operations. Roland is a seasoned investor and the author of The Rental Property Investment Zen Master, with a wealth of experience in both real estate and cybersecurity.Title: PT 3 Live Networking Event – All Women Investor's RoundtableDate: Friday, November 15, 2024Time: 12:00pm ESTLocation: Virtual via ZoomThis special event brings together women investors for an exclusive roundtable discussion. Whether you're looking for investment opportunities or have a project in need of capital, this networking session is the perfect chance to connect with like-minded individuals. Space is limited to the first 50 registrants, so act fast! (Please note: This event will not be recorded.)How to Register: Interested individuals can secure their spot for any of the webinars by visiting the registration links for the respective events:.Register for Dale Tweedy's Webinar.Register for Roland Charles' Webinar.Register for the All-Women Investor's RoundtableAttendance is free, but registration is required to access the online events.About American IRA:American IRA is a trusted leader in the self-directed IRA industry, empowering individuals with the tools, education, and support needed to make informed decisions about their retirement investments. With a focus on customer service and financial education, American IRA helps clients take control of their financial futures through a diverse range of investment options.

