Companions And Animals For Reform And Equity Awarded Petsmart Charities Grant

$43,000 to Advance Racial Equity in Pet and Adoptions

- James Evans, Founder CAREBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE), a nonprofit dedicated to addressing biases within animal welfare, has been awarded a grant by PetSmart Charities ® totaling $43,720 to fund a groundbreaking study aimed at advancing racial equity in pet acquisition and adoption. The grant will be distributed over 12 months from now through June 30, 2025. The funds will support CARE's efforts to identify community-specific needs and solutions to improve access to pet ownership for all families, particularly within BIPOC communities.The research will be conducted in four major U.S. cities: Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, and Minneapolis, where BIPOC families will share their experiences with pet acquisition through focus groups and surveys. The study will examine trusted sources for obtaining pets, document the impact of systemic discrimination in shelters and rescues, and identify community-driven solutions that make pet ownership more accessible. By focusing on the human-animal bond within BIPOC households, the study will also address challenges such as adoption discrimination and lack of access to affordable veterinary care.“At PetSmart Charities, we believe everyone deserves the love of a pet. That means ensuring that all communities are heard. CARE's research will begin to close the gap in research centered on BIPOC & marginalized communities, and their pets. said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement initiatives at PetSmart Charities. The absence of these insights not only only upholds unchecked biases and prejudice across animal welfare, it means that these communities cannot access the critical resources needed to support their pets. We are proud to support the work CARE is leading. Their meaningful research promises increased understanding and improved results for pets and people.”Findings from the study will inform broader discussions on reducing bias in pet adoption and help explore potential new uses across PetSmart Charities' programs. This research will also support the ongoing work to eliminate discrimination in adoptions.“Pet ownership should be a joyful experience for everyone, but too often, BIPOC families encounter discrimination throughout the process,” said James Evans, CARE's chief executive officer.“With this study, we are working to understand and address the root causes of these disparities, while highlighting solutions that come directly from the communities we're serving.”###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities, while shopping at PetSmart, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit .24-Hour PetSmart Charities Media Line: 623-587-2177

