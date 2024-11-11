EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Georg Tacke appointed to the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE

11.11.2024 / 11:04 CET/CEST

Dr. Georg Tacke appointed to the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE



Berlin, November 11, 2024 – Following the proposal of supervisory board and management board, Dr. Georg Tacke has been appointed as supervisory board member by the Local Court of Berlin-Charlottenburg (Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg) with immediate effect. The appointment was made in accordance with §

104

para.

1, German stock corporation act (Aktiengesetz). It became necessary after the long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE, Mr. Karsten Trippel, was no longer available for a further term on the Supervisory Board.



Dr. Georg Tacke was CEO of the management consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners from 2009 to 2019 and is currently a Senior Advisor to the company. He has more than 30 years of consulting experience, primarily in the B2B sector. His areas of expertise include growth strategy, sales and pricing. He is well known as one of the top pricing experts and supports numerous CEOs and management boards as a personal consultant and coach.



Dr. Georg Tacke holds a Master's degree in business administration and a PhD from the University of Bielefeld. He also studied and conducted research as a visiting scholar at the Stanford Business School.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud.



Your contact person:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: ...

