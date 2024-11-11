Purpose Alignment: Dave Bender's Story

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by WBCSD

Dave Bender's 23 years at Griffith Foods have been a journey of transformation and growth. During this time, he has witnessed a remarkable shift in the company's focus towards sustainability and the articulation of its purpose – a value that deeply resonates with him.

However, embedding ESG principles into Griffith Foods' existing portfolio and new product development has been anything but easy.

One major hurdle Dave and his team encountered was the absence of a common global nutrition standard. Without a single, unified benchmark, they had to navigate a maze of regional and local guidelines, making it difficult to establish consistent practices and define KPIs that ensured alignment across the company.

