Avesha Partners With G&L Systemhaus To Enhance Media Processing Connectivity With Kubeslice

Avesha's KubeSlice enables seamless connectivity between microservices in on-premises data centers and services running on Akamai's Connected Cloud
BOSTON and COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesha, a Gartner Cool Vendor and a leader in GPU and cloud orchestration solutions, using AI and Kubernetes, today announced a strategic partnership with G&L Systemhaus, a premier systems integrator and managed Service Provider specializing in media technology solutions. This collaboration will leverage Avesha's KubeSlice product to establish a robust connectivity layer between G&L's on-premises data centers, where live and on demand video and metadata processing occurs, and Akamai Connected Cloud, which hosts G&L's content management, API endpoints, and workload orchestration.
KubeSlice, recognized as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox project, empowers organizations with advanced multi-cluster and multi-region capabilities. It will connect G&L's media processing sites with its Content Management System (CMS) on the Akamai Connected Cloud. The KubeSlice deployment will enable seamless scheduling and management of encoding workloads, allowing G&L to harmonize clusters across data centers and cloud environments, ensuring high performance, scalability, and agility in handling media content.
"Partnering with Avesha allows us to have our on-premises and cloud clusters securely communicate with each other. It also ensures that the same namespaces can be used in multiple environments." said Alexander Leschinsky, Co-Founder & CEO of G&L Systemhaus . "KubeSlice enables us to dynamically connect our clusters in all locations, which will significantly improve how we distribute and orchestrate media processing workloads."
The collaboration marks a significant step in evolving G&L's technical architecture to meet the growing technical and commercial demands of media streaming and processing. KubeSlice enhances G&L's capacity to handle real-time workloads, offering an unprecedented level of reliability and synchronization between their on-premises and cloud-based clusters.
"We're thrilled to support G&L Systemhaus in transforming their media processing infrastructure," said Raj Nair, Founder and CEO at Avesha . "With KubeSlice, G&L can bridge their data centers and cloud systems effortlessly, ensuring their media control plane operates efficiently across diverse environments."
This partnership highlights Avesha's commitment to providing cutting-edge cloud and GPU orchestration solutions leveraging its deep expertise in AI, Networking, and Kubernetes, that meet the specific needs of the media industry. As the demand for high-quality video content continues to rise, Avesha and G&L are at the forefront of innovation, enabling seamless and efficient media processing solutions.
About Avesha
Avesha is a pioneer in AI-powered GPU and cloud orchestration solutions, utilizing Kubernetes to optimize performance across diverse cloud and edge environments. As a Gartner Cool Vendor and a CNCF Sandbox project, Avesha is committed to delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that empower businesses in various industries, including finance, retail, media, and healthcare.
About G&L Systemhaus
G&L Systemhaus provides multiple streaming solutions under one roof.
G&L enables seamless delivery of audio and video content – live & on-demand, on-premise, in the cloud & hybrid. Trusted by Europe's largest broadcasters, events, and government entities for over two decades, G&L's international, technical powerhouse team ensures attentive service management with 24/7 support. As the ideal partner for building and maintaining reliable, eco-friendly streaming setups, G&L offers expert solutions for long-term success.
