Kuwait Acting PM Receives Turkish Defense Industry Agency Chief

KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) - Acting Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud received on Monday President the Turkish Defense Agency (SSB) Haluk Gorgun and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, cooperation and topics of common interest were touched on, said the of defense in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the country Tuba Nur Sonmez. (end)

