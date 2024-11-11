Kuwait Acting PM Receives Turkish Defense Industry Agency Chief
Date
11/11/2024 9:18:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) - Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received on Monday President the Turkish Defense industry Agency (SSB) Haluk Gorgun and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, cooperation and topics of common interest were touched on, said the Ministry of defense in a statement.
The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti army Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the country Tuba Nur Sonmez. (end)
ajr
MENAFN11112024000071011013ID1108872718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.