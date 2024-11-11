OIC Chief Stresses Importance Of Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha stressed on Monday the importance of implementing the two-state solution.

He also called for the implementation of the Security Council calling for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Palestine.

This came about in a speech by the Secretary General during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, with the participation of Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Taha referred to the Israeli violations against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, (UNRWA) and to the violations in Palestine and Lebanon, which constitute as crimes against international law and various resolutions.

He stressed the importance of continuing international efforts to stop the Israeli occupation's aggression and ensure protection of the Palestinian people.

Taha called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701, while stressing the importance of protecting Lebanon's sovereignty and security. (end)

