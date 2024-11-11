Republicans near majority in Congress, setting Washington's next agenda

(MENAFN) After winning the Senate and the leadership in the November 5 elections, Republicans are nearing a majority in Congress, with only five more seats needed to reach the 218-seat threshold necessary for control.



As of Sunday night, Republicans have secured 213 seats, Democrats have 203, and 19 races remain uncalled, according to a news agency. Of these undecided races, the GOP is leading in 10, giving them a significant advantage.



An important win came on Sunday as Colorado Democrat Yadira Caraveo admitted defeat to Republican Gabe Evans, marking the GOP's fourth seat gain.



House Speaker Mike Johnson informed National Public Radio ahead of the voting, who has been instrumental in mobilizing ads and campaigning for swing areas countrywide, that "When we take control again and we have unified government... we’re going to have the most aggressive first 100 days agenda that Congress has ever seen."



The political landscape is particularly stressed as Republicans target to deliver on promises to discuss problems including border security, energy independence, as well as economic development, as Johnson outlined in a new post on X.



However, Johnson's leadership could face internal challenges, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's failed attempt to oust him in May has sparked discussions of a potential new challenge.

