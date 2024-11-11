Echo360 Appoints Marquess Lewis As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Technology leader joins company at time of increasing EchosystemTM

Learning Transformation PlatformTM

adoption and growth.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the leading global provider of SaaS authoring, video, engagement, and assessment solutions enabling transformative outcomes for education and business, has announced Marquess Lewis as Chief Officer (CTO). A leader in education and business markets, Lewis brings proven experience and innovation in strategic digital transformations and AI, data architecture, engineering execution, and operating secure infrastructures to Echo360's 2000+ global education and business customers.

Marquess Lewis joins Echo360 as its Chief Technology Officer

Continue Reading

Lewis joins Echo360 from Scholastic, where he served as Head of Education Engineering. Prior to Scholastic, Lewis led technology systems architecture, security, cloud operations, and digital transformation efforts for leading

edtech, corporate learning, and digital content providers such as Pearson, Unicon Inc., and Starz.

"Marquess deeply resonates with Echo360's operational DNA and customer-first, high-performing, innovative, and collaborative culture," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "His proven track record of

architecting and delivering innovative, scalable, and secure technology solutions across education and business markets around the world will accelerate this compelling period of growth for Echo360."

Lewis joins the company on the heels of recently

launching its EchosystemTM

Learning Transformation PlatformTM ; an interoperable, modular suite of learning solutions that delivers dynamic creation, engagement, and assessment of education and training at scale.

Added Velani, "Marquess's highly collaborative approach to working with product development, engineering teams, and customers around the world will amplify the transformative learning experiences and outcomes of the EchosystemTM, delivering the highest standards of interoperability, modularity, and accessibility."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader vitalizing transformative learning experiences for education and business through the Echosystem TM : the world's first and only Learning Transformation Platform TM

(LTP TM ) that delivers dynamic creation, engagement, and assessment of education and training at scale for over 2 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions of the world.

Built for the cloud and comprised of innovative authoring (EchoInkTM), video (EchoVideoTM), engagement (EchoEngageTM), and assessment (EchoExamTM) solutions, the EchosystemTM

is an interoperable, modular, end-to-end suite of industry-defining solutions grounded in principles of equity, engagement, and evidence for everyone, anywhere to create, record, deliver and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their transformative learning journey. Echo360 Transforming Learning. For more information visit

.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jeff Peterson

Echo360

612.859.0488

[email protected]

SOURCE ECHO360

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED