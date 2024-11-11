Thematic And Questionpro Partner To Offer Best-In-Breed CX And Market Research Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership combines Thematic's advanced text analytics with QuestionPro's robust survey platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in survey and research services and Thematic , a leader in AI-driven customer feedback analytics announce a strategic partnership designed to enhance the customer experience (CX) and research landscape.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared vision of customer-centric decision-making, making the process of acting on the customer voice user-friendly and effective for all. QuestionPro provides user-friendly and accessible survey, research, and Voice of Customer capabilities. Thematic delivers a streamlined analytics tool for any Voice of Customer comments and data, for an easy way to get insights. Together, the solutions offer companies a powerful new way to gain insights from customers.

“By integrating Thematic's advanced AI capabilities into our survey tools, we can provide a more powerful, holistic solution,” said Raj Sivasubramanian, Vice President, Journey Management & CX Consulting at QuestionPro.“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to help organizations improve their customer experience through innovative technology and insights.”

Key Benefits to Customers

: This integration smoothly bridges QuestionPro's extensive survey capabilities with Thematic's sophisticated AI-driven feedback data analytics, ensuring a seamless flow from data collection to in-depth analysis.: Clients will benefit from a holistic view of customer sentiment, generating enriched insights that lead to actionable improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty.: The collaboration automates the feedback analysis process, significantly reducing the manual data processing time and boosting the accuracy of insights.: The unified solution is scalable across various industries and use cases, making it an ideal choice for medium and large businesses aiming to harness the power of both platforms.

“We are excited to partner with QuestionPro to bring superior customer insights to our clients,” said Dr. Alyona Medelyan, CEO of Thematic.“This collaboration will not only streamline the feedback process but also provide our customers with a greater depth of understanding of their own customers' experiences.”

The integration is now available, allowing current and new customers to leverage the combined capabilities immediately. Businesses utilizing this partnership will find it easier to collect, analyze, and act on customer feedback, driving enhanced business outcomes.

About Thematic

Thematic is a leading AI-powered customer feedback analytics platform. Whether you're handling large volumes of comments or noisy conversations, Thematic makes sense of the data. With best-in-breed AI and a user-friendly interface, Thematic helps companies use the customer voice to identify CX improvements, faster and without the hassle. More information is available at .

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact John Williams, Scoville PR for QuestionPro 206.660.5503, ...