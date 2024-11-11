Tiny Transitions Launches First-Ever 'Pay What You Can' Sleep Coaching Program For Families With Young Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Revolutionary Approach to Making Quality Baby & Toddler Sleep Coaching Accessible During Challenging Economic Times with a team of Certified Sleep Consultants

- Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions FounderPHILADELPHIA, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tiny Transitions Sleep Consulting is proud to announce the launch of SleepStepsTM, an innovative, self-paced sleep coaching program designed to help families establish healthy sleep routines for children ages 0-4. As part of Tiny Transitions' commitment to making expert sleep support more accessible, SleepStepsTM offers the industry's first and only“Pay What You Can” program. This groundbreaking initiative reflects Tiny Transitions' commitment to providing high-quality, accessible sleep education and support to families of all financial backgrounds, helping to ensure that all parents can access the vital resources they need during an era of rising costs.The SleepStepsTM program provides a complete, step-by-step framework that parents can follow at their own pace. It includes expert-driven guidance, video lessons, and a wide range of resources that address common sleep challenges, from newborn sleep habits to toddler transitions. The program also offers weekly live training sessions, plus a community of parents and our team of sleep coaches to support you on your journey, all from the convenience of a Sleep Steps iOS and Android app.Understanding the essential role of sleep in both physical and mental well-being-and the financial pressures many families face-Tiny Transitions is committed to making expert sleep support accessible for all. Through our“Pay What You Can” model, families now have the opportunity to receive comprehensive sleep coaching for just a minimum of $5. In addition, Tiny Transitions is proud to give back: 10% of all monthly sales will be donated to Postpartum International, supporting the 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men who experience postpartum depression.“Sleep is fundamental to a family's overall well-being, and we believe every child deserves quality rest, regardless of financial circumstances,” said Courtney Zentz, Founder and CEO of Tiny Transitions Sleep Consulting.“Our mission is to deliver trusted, research-based sleep coaching that truly changes lives. Through our 'Pay What You Can' program, we're making this vision a reality, ensuring our services are accessible to families who may have previously found hiring a Certified Sleep Consultant out of reach. With Sleep Steps, our Slumber Squad of dedicated coaches is here to support you every step of the way.”Highlights of Sleep Steps:-Sleep Foundations: Build a strong sleep foundation with easy-to-consume video programs that guide you through the basics of healthy sleep habits.-Begin with Bedtime: Teach your child to settle independently with customizable, responsive sleep training methods that fit your family's style and your child's personality.-Tackle Night Wakings: Easy-to-follow written sleep plans guide you through handling night wakings while addressing your child's unique needs, helping them (and you) sleep through the night.-Become a Nap Ninja: Establish a consistent, tear-free nap schedule that is predictable and restorative, leaving your child rested and refreshed.-Sleep Regressions: Navigate sleep challenges like teething, developmental milestones, illness, and separation anxiety with expert advice and confidence-building strategies.-Support for All: Enjoy weekly live office hours, access to certified sleep consultants, monthly parenting education, and a supportive community of parents who understand your journey.By reimagining the traditional sleep coaching model, Tiny Transitions is setting a new standard in the baby sleep consulting industry and empowering families with critical resources during a time of unprecedented challenges. Studies consistently demonstrate that quality sleep is crucial for children's growth, cognitive development, and emotional health. Lack of sleep can lead to issues such as mood swings, impaired learning, and increased stress levels for both children and their parents. Tiny Transitions is on a mission to bridge the gap because every family deserves the gift of sleep.To learn more about Sleep Steps or to become a member, visit .ABOUT TINY TRANSITIONS & SLEEP STEPS®Tiny Transitions is a leading sleep coaching company dedicated to helping families establish healthy sleep habits. Their certified coaches offer personalized, gentle sleep solutions using the proprietary Sleep Steps® method for both virtual and in-home consultations. This research-backed, gradual approach introduces sleep steps in a natural sequence, ensuring a gentle and effective process without crying it out.The Sleep Steps Program uses this methodology to provide comprehensive support through easy-to-follow programs, a supportive community, and live coaching sessions, helping parents tackle every stage of sleep development, no matter their income. With its inclusive "pay what you can" model for the Sleep Steps Program, Tiny Transitions ensures that all families, regardless of financial means, have access to high-quality sleep coaching.

Courtney Zentz

Tiny Transitions, LLC.

+1 610-314-7437

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.