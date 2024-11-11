Coachcare Recognized As A 2024 Top Remote Patient Monitoring Company By AVIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CoachCare earns top honors in AVIA Marketplace's 2024 report, ranking in the top 10% with a client review score of 4.91 out of 5.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CoachCare, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in AVIA Marketplace's prestigious“2024 Top Remote Monitoring Companies Report .” The company was recognized for its outstanding client satisfaction, ranking in the top 10% of RPM companies and achieving a remarkable client review score of 4.91 out of 5.

AVIA Marketplace, a trusted platform for healthcare organizations, highlights CoachCare's comprehensive RPM platform that powers hundreds of healthcare organizations from independent practices to health systems. CoachCare's technology enables these organizations to improve patient outcomes and increase revenue while lowering their workload and cost to the overall healthcare system.

“We are honored to be named a top RPM company by AVIA,” said Wes Haydon, Co-Founder and President of CoachCare.“This recognition reflects the positive impact of our solutions in transforming healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes. We remain committed to innovating and enhancing the RPM experience for both providers and patients.”

CoachCare's RPM platform offers a full suite of software, monitoring devices and nurse and billing support, enabling healthcare providers to optimize their RPM programs without adding administrative burden. The company continues to lead in delivering accessible, data-driven and value-based care from the comfort of patients' homes.

For more information on CoachCare and its RPM solutions, visit .

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New York-based remote patient monitoring and virtual care management company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to a complete remote care solution addressing many healthcare specialties. Its comprehensive offering, including remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, principal care management, and behavioral health integration drives improved patient outcomes and increased provider revenue while lowering cost to the overall healthcare system. More than 150,000 patients and hundreds of healthcare organizations benefit from CoachCare's solution.

About AVIA Marketplace

AVIA Marketplace is a digital health marketplace that simplifies the vendor selection process for healthcare organizations. The platform provides unbiased reviews, insights, and resources to help hospitals and health systems identify the best digital health solutions for their needs.

