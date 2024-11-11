Media reports US representatives commanded relief employees to skip MAGA houses after hurricane

(MENAFN) A FEMA supervisor has reportedly instructed relief workers to avoid homes displaying pro-Trump signs in Florida after Hurricane Milton devastated the region in October. According to an exclusive report by the Daily Wire, Marn’i Washington, a FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crew leader in Highlands County, issued verbal and written directives to her team to "avoid homes advertising Trump." The hurricane, which caused widespread damage and claimed 32 lives, was described as one of Florida's most destructive storms in recent history.



The report claims that Washington's instructions led to at least 20 homes with Trump signs being bypassed for aid in late October and early November. Internal communications allegedly included notes such as "Trump sign no entry per leadership," suggesting that homes were deliberately skipped. Some FEMA workers expressed disbelief over the directive, with one calling it "almost unbelievable" that such actions would be taken by a federal agency.



FEMA has since responded, expressing shock over the situation and promising corrective measures, including transferring Washington to another county. However, the official has not yet faced formal punishment. The incident is under investigation by FEMA, which vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

