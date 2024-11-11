Indra Energy Partners With The Pittsburgh Penguins For Riverfront Cleanup And Restoration Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indra Energy, a plan provider, joined with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sustainability Partners to trees along Pittsburgh's riverfront.

- eff Rodgers, Vice PresidentARDMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indra Energy , a renewable energy plan supplier, was proud to participate with the Pittsburgh Penguins and other Champion Sustainability Partners in cleaning and restoring the Pittsburgh Riverfront. The program included volunteers from sustainability partners and the Friends of the Riverfront , an organization dedicated towards cleaning, clearing, and restoring Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Trail.The event marked a key part in addressing the local environmental needs of Pittsburgh's waterfront areas. Volunteers from Indra Energy and partner organizations focused on targeted areas along the trail where erosion and invasive species have impacted native habitats. By planting various native trees, shrubs, and pollinator-friendly plants, the team contributed to long-term ecological resilience and beauty on the Pittsburgh Riverfront."This is an incredible program and we are so proud to help and support the Friends," said Jordy Pickel, Director of Marketing. "We are proud to support such a passionate organization as the Friends, and to support the Penguins in their sustainability pledge.”The Pittsburgh Riverfront Trail is a 35-mile series of trails along the three rivers that converge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The area hosts a variety of native plant species and is a critical part of the local region's ecosystem and downtown economic health. This program included clearing brush and planting additional trees in order to reinforce and cultivate natural positive growth."Partnering with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Friends of the Riverfront for this cleanup event is an incredible opportunity to give back to the community and protect our shared natural spaces," said Jeff Rodgers, Vice President.“At Indra Energy, our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability is anchored in our mission to provide renewable energy for everyone. I'm proud of the Indra Energy team working together with such dedicated partners to allow us to make a positive impact on Pittsburgh's riverfronts, ensuring they remain beautiful and accessible for future generations."About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is a renewable energy company , providing zero-emissions electricity plans to residents in the Pittsburgh area, Pennsylvania, and six other markets in the US. Indra Energy is a Champion Sustainability Partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins, supporting the team's mission towards sustainable practices. For more information on the partnership and Indra Energy, visit indraenergy/penguins.Contact...1 (888) 504-6372About Friends of the RiverfrontFriends of the Riverfront is a Pittsburgh-based non-profit focused on beautifying the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, which encompasses more than 35 miles of riverfront along the city's three rivers. Friends of the Riverfront maintains, expands, and improves the riverfront area, collaborating with community partners to raise advocacy and maintain Pittsburgh's open spaces. They are currently undergoing an initiative to expand the trail's 35-mile network to additional communities. For more information on the Friends, visit friendsoftheriverfront.Contact...(412) 488-0212

