Delta Dental And Dental Lifeline Network Celebrate Five Years Of Partnership In Supporting The Oral Health Of America's Veterans

Since 2020, the partnership has supported the mobilization of $15.6 million in donated oral care delivered to veterans who are elderly, disabled, or medically fragile with life-changing care

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of

Veterans Day, Delta Dental is proud to recognize our ongoing commitment to helping ensure our nation's veterans have access to the oral they need through our partnership with Dental Lifeline Network.

Over the last five years, Delta Dental companies across the country have contributed nearly $850,000 to

DLN's

Lifeline Heroes Challenge

to improve comprehensive dental care for veterans in need.

These contributions have supported the mobilization of $15.6 million in donated oral health care delivered to veterans, according to DLN.

Many US veterans suffer from serious oral health conditions that pose additional risks to their overall health. Due to benefit limitations, only 3% of veterans receive dental care through the VA. DLN matches veterans who are elderly, disabled, or medically fragile with volunteer dentists and labs that provide treatment at no cost.

"This Veterans Day, we acknowledge and thank our veterans for their service to our country. We are proud to support our veterans in their overall health journey by facilitating the delivery of oral health care in partnership with the Dental Lifeline Network," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Delta Dental thanks the over 2,600 oral health providers who have generously given their time and expertise to help these heroes."

"Delta Dental has been an invaluable partner and supporter of Dental Lifeline Network's efforts to advance oral health care for our veterans. It is a privilege to provide critical care to those who have served our country. We are grateful to Delta Dental for making this care possible," remarked Lynda Ricketson, President & CEO, Dental Lifeline Network.

Dentists can visit

WhyIDental

to learn more about volunteer opportunities with DLN to honor and support veterans in the community.



About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute is dedicated to advancing oral health for all Americans in partnership with the Delta Dental companies and dedicated partners across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we engage in and support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit

deltadentalinstitute

for more information.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider, and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested nearly $2 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.



About Dental Lifeline Network

Dental Lifeline Network is a national nonprofit organization. DLN's mission is to change the lives of America's most vulnerable adults through our coordinated system of care. Through a volunteer network of 12,300 dentists and 3,330 laboratories, DLN develops and coordinates direct-service programs resulting in life-changing treatment to adults with disabilities, elderly, that need life-saving care and veterans. Visit dentallifeline to learn more.

SOURCE Delta Dental Institute

