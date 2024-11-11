Turkish Defense Industry Agency Chief Arrives In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- President the Turkish Defense Agency (SSB) Haluk Gorgun and the accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Monday where he is expected to meet with Kuwaiti defense officials.

A statement by the Defense said that the Turkish delegation was received by Undersecretary at the Ministry of Defense Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Air Vice Marshal Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and top army brass.

The two sides are expected to hold a meeting exploring defense cooperation, added the statement.

The Turkish delegation would be displaying the latest in defense technology during the visit, the statement concluded. (end)

ahk













MENAFN11112024000071011013ID1108871609