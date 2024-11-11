Commercial & Industrial Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Growth Opportunities Report 2024 - Solar-Plus-Storage Retrofits, C&I BESS To Fuel Electric Transportation And One-Stop Shop For C&I BESS
Date
11/11/2024 5:16:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Commercial & Industrial Battery energy Storage Systems (BESS) Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Battery energy storage systems (BESS) have rapidly become the fastest-growing clean energy technology driven by the growth of wind and solar and the need for grid flexibility.
While commercial and industrial (C&I) BESS installations have traditionally lagged behind grid-scale and residential deployments, the sector holds considerable opportunity, especially in the present context of increasing electrification and decreasing battery costs. In 2023, the market was estimated at $3.18 billion, with newly installed capacity reaching 2.36 GW/4.86 GWh.
The global C&I BESS market is forecast to grow to $10.88 billion by 2030, more than triple its size today, and reach $21.64 billion by 2035. BESS's annual power capacity will register a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2035, achieving 122.97 GW of cumulative capacity.
The business case for C&I BESS typically requires a combination of applications to drive cost savings and revenues. This highlights a demand for advanced software and controls for co-optimization across applications, typically peak shaving, load shifting, RE self-consumption, and backup. In more advanced energy markets, the possibility of enrolling C&I BESS in DR programs or VPPs or providing grid services through aggregators further improves the business case, expediting the adoption of batteries and market growth.
This study provides a regional-level forecast and analysis of how C&I BESS capacity and investments will evolve by 2035. It discusses the main drivers and trends in the battery value chain, technology, business models, and applications. In addition, it highlights growth opportunities and action points for industry participants to reap the benefits of this developing market.
Key Growth Opportunities
Solar-plus-storage Retrofits C&I BESS to Fuel Electric Transportation Energy Storage-as-a-Service BESS for Temporary Power Rentals One-stop Shop for C&I BESS
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Grid-scale BESS Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Regional Segmentation Key Findings
Key Trends Shaping the C&I Battery Energy Storage Industry
Trend 1: AI Revolutionizing the BESS Value Chain Trend 2: Carrots and Sticks to Foster Self-consumption with Batteries Trend 3: C&I Batteries to Support Electromobility Trend 4: The Perfect Match: Solar-plus-storage and EV Charging Trend 5: VPPs to Unlock Extra Value from BTM Storage Trend 6: Higher Transparency and ESG Accountability for Batteries Trend 7: Increasing Demand for C&I BESS Optimization Trend 8: BESS Design Improvements
Companies to Action
C&I BESS Ownership Models C&I BESS Value Chain Major C&I BESS Manufacturers
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Applications for C&I BESS Growth Metrics Growth Drivers
Emissions Reduction Commitments Battery Production Capacity Expansion Cost Declines Supportive Policies, Incentives, and Market Rules Expansion of C&I Solar PV Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Cumulative Power Capacity Growth Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast Annual Power Capacity Forecast Annual Energy Capacity Forecast Annual Energy Capacity Forecast by Region CAPEX Forecast TOP 10 C&I BESS Countries and Applications Capacity Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Regional Analysis
Europe North America China ANZ & Pacific India & South Asia East Asia Latin America Middle East & North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa ASEAN Russia & CIS
