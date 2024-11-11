Hawesko Group Records Pleasing Third Quarter Of 2024



Hamburg, 11 November 2024. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG, DE0006042708) today published its quarterly statement as of 30 September 2024, including the figures for the third quarter (1 July to 30 September). With sales of € 433 million after nine months in a challenging situation, business is only just under 4 percent below the previous year's level. Operating EBITDA is € 34 million and therefore also slightly below the previous year with an almost stable return of 7.8 percent. In an economic environment characterised by low consumer spending by private households, the isolated third quarter shows clear signs of catching up compared to the previous financial year. The gap to the previous year's figures was reduced in terms of both sales and earnings. This development is supported by all segments. The E-Commerce segment exceeded the previous year's sales thanks to successful initiatives. The Retails segment again showed stable development. At the same time, according to preliminary calculations, the Hawesko Group continued to grow in the fourth quarter, which is of the utmost importance for the group due to the Christmas business. The Board of Management of the Hawesko Group therefore expects to exceed the previous year's figures in the final quarter of the year. In a world where first-class wines and unforgettable experiences go hand in hand, every effort is made to fulfil customers' highest expectations and create wonderful moments of wine enjoyment - especially during the upcoming Christmas season. #

#

# As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across the Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

