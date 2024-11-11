عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hawesko Group Records Pleasing Third Quarter Of 2024


11/11/2024 4:10:12 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


EQS-Media / 11.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 11 November 2024. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG, DE0006042708) today published its quarterly statement as of 30 September 2024, including the figures for the third quarter (1 July to 30 September). With sales of € 433 million after nine months in a challenging market situation, business is only just under 4 percent below the previous year's level. Operating EBITDA is € 34 million and therefore also slightly below the previous year with an almost stable return of 7.8 percent.

In an economic environment characterised by low consumer spending by private households, the isolated third quarter shows clear signs of catching up compared to the previous financial year. The gap to the previous year's figures was reduced in terms of both sales and earnings. This development is supported by all segments. The E-Commerce segment exceeded the previous year's sales thanks to successful initiatives. The Retails segment again showed stable development.

At the same time, according to preliminary calculations, the Hawesko Group continued to grow in the fourth quarter, which is of the utmost importance for the group due to the Christmas business. The Board of Management of the Hawesko Group therefore expects to exceed the previous year's figures in the final quarter of the year. In a world where first-class wines and unforgettable experiences go hand in hand, every effort is made to fulfil customers' highest expectations and create wonderful moments of wine enjoyment - especially during the upcoming Christmas season.

#
#
#

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across the Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


Publisher:

Hawesko Holding SE
Elbkaihaus
Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany


Internet:

hawesko-holding
Corporate information

hawesko
Extensive range for wine connoisseurs

jacques
Jacques' locations and online offerings

weinco
Austria's leading specialist wine dealer

vinos
The best wines from Spain

wirwinzer
German wines directly from the producers

tesdorpf
Traditional fine wine trader

weinart
Rarities and top wines from around the world

the-wine-company
Excellent wines for Sweden

enzo
Italian wines and lifestyles

globalwine
Premium portfolio for highest quality demands

weinwolf
International wine variety

volume-spirits

Exquisite spirits portfolio

abayan
Top wines from Italy

global-wines
Omnichannel premium retailer in the Czech Republic

dunker
Premium distributor in the Baltic States



Press and Investor Relations contact:

Tel.
(+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel.
(+49) 40 3039 2105

E-mail: ...



End of Media Release

Issuer: Hawesko Holding SE
Key word(s): Trades

11.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2026181


End of News EQS Media

MENAFN11112024004691010666ID1108871157


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search