Concentrix To Share New Insights On AI And Intelligent Experiences At Web Summit 2024

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix, to discuss AI's transformative impact on the customer experience Company to showcase leading-edge technologies at Stand 0404-16, FIL1 Pavilion 1

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global and services leader, announced today that it will offer new insights into how AI and intelligent experiences are reshaping industries at Web Summit 2024 , the world's premier tech in Lisbon, Portugal November 11-14.

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix, will hold a fireside chat on the Corporate Innovation Stage (Pavilion 4, stage 14) on November 14 at 12pm CET on“Why Customers Deserve More.” In this session, Chris will explore how deeper emotional connections between brands and customers can be fostered through AI, spotlighting the balance between human and machine interactions.

Concentrix experts will highlight the latest advances with AI-driven solutions. A key highlight will be the company's iX Hello virtual assistant, showcasing GenAI-powered capabilities that are fully customizable across a variety of functions and can be deployed in days without any coding, significantly enhancing efficiency in operations and customer engagement at Stand 0404-16, FIL1 Pavilion 1.



Event participants are also invited to attend the exclusive“Into the Future” event that will explore the company's latest tech stack and offer the opportunity to interact directly with Concentrix leaders. The event will be held on November 13, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm CET at the Concentrix Lisbon office, Parque das Nações. To register, please visit:

Members of the media and industry analyst community wishing to explore Concentrix' innovative intelligent experience technologies and approaches to customer solutions are encouraged to reach out at ... to arrange a briefing with company experts.



To learn more about Concentrix' presence at Web Summit, please visit:

About us: Experience the power of Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world's best brands, today and into the future. We're human-centered, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. Whether it's designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations that deliver global consistency with a local touch, we have it covered. At the heart of everything we do lies a commitment to transforming the way companies connect, interact, and grow. We're here to redefine what success means, delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

