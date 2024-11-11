Kartik Aaryan Reveals Vidya Balan Doesn’T Like Being Called As ‘Vidya Ji’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan revealed that his“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” co-star Vidya Balan does not like being referred to as“Vidya Ji”.

Kartik was chatting with Shardul Pandit on his podcast Shardulogy, where the host said:“Both were scaring you off, you know like, if you have to romance with Vidya and Madhuri.”

To which, Kartik replied:“It was Rooh Baba versus Manjulika.”

The host then asked Kartik:“Which one scared you the most, Vidya or Madhuri? Actually Vidya Ji or Madhuri, sorry.”

To which, Kartik replied:“Oh, she dosn't like it, ji.”

Shardul did not believe and asked:“Really?”

“Yes, Vidya doesn't like it. Call her VB. I got used to calling her Vidya. No, I couldn't get scared of both of them.”

Kartik then revealed that it felt like he was gossiping with Madhuri and Vidya.

Shardul then asked:“About whom?”

“I can't tell you about whom. It was like, we became very close friends. With both Madhuri Ji and Vidya. I felt like I was living my college life with both of them.”

Recently, Kartik shared stunning photos from the top of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai's iconic skyscraper.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram and posted a couple of candid photos. He captioned the post,“Rooh Baba on top of the world #Dubai #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

He also posted a photo of himself making Rooh Baba's signature hand gesture and wrote,“Tell me where you are without telling me where you are. Rooh Baba in.”

In the images, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star looks dapper in a black T-shirt paired with white pants. He completed his look with black shades.

Earlier, the actor posted a video of his surprise visit to a houseful theatre in Banaras. On Tuesday, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' star visited Banaras to seek blessings for the success of his film and made a surprise visit to a theater after attending the Ganga Aarti.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote,“A visit to remember!! Kya bejod response tha Har Har Mahadev. Tuesday night, housefull theater in Banaras #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy has reportedly collected ₹9.50 crore nett on Thursday, the seventh day of its release. The film has become Kartik's fastest film to reach the Rs 150-crore mark and is expected to surpass Rs 200 crore in its second week.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” marks the third installment in the popular franchise. The first film, released in 2007, featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in pivotal roles.