Assam: Sainik School Goalpara To Culminate Year-Long Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

Guwahati, Nov 11 The Sainik School in Assam's Goalpara is poised to conclude its Diamond Jubilee celebrations with a grand event on Tuesday, marking 60 years of excellence in grooming future leaders of the nation.

The celebrations, which began a year ago on 12 November 2023, have featured a series of events that reflect the school's commitment to holistic education, discipline and community service, an official statement said.

The year-long programme included diverse events aimed at inspiring, educating and uniting the community. Notable highlights were the logo making competition, motivational talks with distinguished personalities, inter-school quiz competition, Assam Open Air Pistol & Air Rifle Shooting Championship, a blood donation camp, a charity initiative at a local hospital, a plantation drive, and a cultural programme by Spicmacay.

“These activities have underscored the school's dedication not only to academic achievements but also to nurturing a strong sense of social responsibility among its students,” the official added.

The grand culmination on Tuesday will feature a ceremonial inauguration of a Memorial and the release of a Special Cover along with a Diamond Jubilee Special Edition to honour the school's legacy.

Highlights of the day will include a weapon and band display, dog show by the Indian Army, laser and fireworks show and a cultural extravaganza featuring celebrated singer Kalpana Patowary and a renowned music band.

The official announcement mentioned,“Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Hon'ble Governor of Assam will honour the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dignitaries, government officials, distinguished alumni and leaders from various fields are expected to attend, joining a significant gathering of parents, alumni, and well-wishers as they reconnect with the institution that has shaped countless young lives.”

The official said that the Diamond Jubilee not only commemorates 60 remarkable years but also reinforces Sainik School Goalpara's pledge to uphold the values of discipline, courage and academic excellence.