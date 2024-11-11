Air Raid Alert Goes Off Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight Tu-95s have taken off in Russia. Due to the threat of a missile attack, an air raid alert has been announced across Ukraine.

The Air Force of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

The air alert in some regions is related to the enemy launching missiles at the country from the eastern direction.

The Air Force has urged citizens not to ignore the air raid alert.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians again attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs overnight Monday.