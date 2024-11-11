عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Raid Alert Goes Off Across Ukraine

Air Raid Alert Goes Off Across Ukraine


11/11/2024 12:10:30 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight Tu-95s have taken off in Russia. Due to the threat of a missile attack, an air raid alert has been announced across Ukraine.

The Air Force of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

The air alert in some regions is related to the enemy launching cruise missiles at the country from the eastern direction.

Read also: Death toll from nighttime attack on Mykolaiv rises to five

The Air Force has urged citizens not to ignore the air raid alert.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians again attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs overnight Monday.

MENAFN11112024000193011044ID1108870803


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search